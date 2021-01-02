Vadodara: Probe against pharma firm for ‘illegal’ manufacture of anti-parasitic drug

A sample has been collected for tests while the rest has been confiscated. (Representational)

The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has begun a probe against a pharmaceutical company in Nandesari in Vadodara district for allegedly manufacturing Oxyclozanide API –an anti-parasitic drug for veterinary use for the treatment and control of the Fascioliasis disease.

The FDCA, in a statement on Friday, said that it had raided the premises of the company run by Balwant Retarkar and his son Mayank and seized the drug worth Rs 12.50 lakh.

FDCA Commissioner Dr H G Koshia further said that about 20 drums of about 50 kg of the drug was seized from the premises of M/s Pharma Inter Chemi, located in Nandesari GIDC, Vadodara.

“A sample has been collected for tests while the rest has been confiscated. During the raid, the firm’s partners Balvant V Retarkar and Mayank Retarkar– who are father and son– confessed that they started illegal manufacturing of the drug without obtaining a license or undergoing the mandatory testing and sold the same under the chemical name to M/s Adani Pharma Chem in Rajkot, M/s Ascent Pharma, Veraval, Rajkot, M/s Prism Industries, Khambhat, Anand, M/s Kaival Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Umraya, Padra, Vadodara, M/s Triumph Intercam, Hyderabad, Telangana, and M/s Garda Chemicals, Dombivali, Maharashtra,” he said.

Koshia added, “We have initiated a strict legal action against the manufacturers and for selling Oxyclozanide API bulk drugs without license in violation of Section 13 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which is a punishable criminal offence.”