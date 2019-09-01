Vadodara: Primary school teacher accused of sexual harassment on the run

The Vadodara city police has launched search for a primary school teacher, who is untraceable after a complaint was lodged against him, for alleged sexual harassment of girl students in a civic body school. The FIR — filed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (2012) and the IPC — was filed by the mother of a student of Class 5, after she complained that the teacher followed her female classmates to the washroom and forced them to strip, apart from showing them pornographic material.

Advertising

According to the complaint, the accused had been making lewd gestures and inappropriately touching female students during school hours. The complainant has stated that the accused teacher often showed porn videos to the students in the classroom, asking them to imitate them.

“This inappropriate act began after the Friendship Day celebrations in school. My daughter told me, in a traumatised state, that the teacher has been forcing girl students into uncomfortable situations and touching them inappropriately. He follows them to the washroom and forces them to strip in front of him. When my husband reached out to the school to confront the teacher, he was already missing and other students confirmed the complaint that my daughter made,” the mother stated in her complaint.

The complaint also states that the teacher had threatened female students to remain mum about his misdeeds, or he would “fail” them in exams.