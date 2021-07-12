Vadodara: 2 constables suspended for assaulting paan shop owner

Following an inquiry into the incident by Assistant Commissioner of Police, F Division SB Kumpawat, the two constables were suspended on Monday early in the morning.

Vadodara City Police on Monday suspended two constables attached to the Manjalpur police station in the city for allegedly assaulting a paan shop owner who had kept his store open during the night curfew hours on Saturday. A CCTV footage of the two constables assaulting a pan shop owner went viral on Sunday, prompting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Karanraj Vaghela to order an inquiry into the incident.

Following an inquiry into the incident by Assistant Commissioner of Police, F Division SB Kumpawat, the two constables were suspended on Monday early in the morning. They have been identified as head constable Thakor Sanabhai and police constable Harish Chauhan.

The video, which went viral on social media on Sunday evening, shows two officials in civil clothes dragging the shop owner out of his shop and punching him. The officials, who look visibly agitated are also seen telling off the shop owner aggressively and pushing him. The man is seen joining his hands and trying to close the shutter of his shop but one of the two officers, seen in the video, reopens the shutter and drags him out and assaults him. The man is then seen returning towards the counter with a tattered T-shirt. The CCTV grab is of 10.46 pm on Saturday night, when the Covid-19 curfew hours were in force. The two officers in civil clothes are said to have been on patrol duty.

DCP Vaghela said, “A video of Manjalpur police officials went viral on social media. We have suspended the two personnel following an inquiry by ACP Kumpawat. Such behaviour by police personnel cannot be tolerated.”

Police said that the two constables were on their combing night duty ahead of Monday’s Rath Yatra and had stopped to rebuke a paan shop owner at Vadsar road which had not downed its shutters.