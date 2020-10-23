Vadodara police lodges 2 rape cases

The complaint states that the accused forced the victim —then a minor —to undergo an abortion after she conceived from the alleged rape.

Vadodara police has registered two separate cases of rape against two persons on Thursday, one involving a minor. The cases are under probe and the accused are yet to be arrested.

In one of the cases, a man was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl on multiple occasions from February 2017 to December 2019 on the pretext of marriage. The family of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station after the accused allegedly threatened to make the girl’s intimate videos public, when the family fixed their daughter’s marriage with another suitor.

The complaint states that the accused forced the victim —then a minor —to undergo an abortion after she conceived from the alleged rape.

“When the girl pressured the accused to marry her after she had conceived, he refused and threatened her with dire consequences,” the complaint states.

The investigating officer of the case said, “The victim has said that the accused forced her to consume a medicine to abort the pregnancy. When the family fixed her marriage with another person after she turned 20 this year, he threatened to make their intimate videos public. The family approached the police after learning about the crime. Probe is underway in this matter.”

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second case, a youth was booked for allegedly raping his friend after inviting her to a surprise birthday party. The alleged crime is said to have happened on September 15 when the accused, a native of Dwarka district, allegedly invited his friend to a luxury hotel on the pretext of celebrating her birthday and forced himself upon her, the complaint states.

The woman has stated in her FIR that the accused threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

