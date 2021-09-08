Vadodara police invites cycling enthusiasts to join 32-km rally

The Vadodara City Police has invited cycling enthusiasts in the city to join in a 32-kilometre cycle rally, which will cover 34 heritage and landmark buildings of the city, including the iconic Nyaymandir, Lukshmi Vilas Palace and Sayaji Justice Tower along with the buildings of MS University.

The event, to be held on September 12, will see the top officials of the city police leading the 32-kilometre stretch with multiple entry points for citizens.

The rally, organised by the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police of B Division of Zone 1 of the city, is part of the Fit India movement. The department had organised a similar rally on August 14, which saw Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh and other top officials leading the rally, dressed in sports gear, helmets and masks — mandatory for participation in the rally.

On September 12, the 32-kilometer route will cover several areas including Ellora park, GEB circle, Alkapuri underpass, Dilaram bungalow (now Ramakrishna Mission), Kothi, Luksmi Vilas Palace gate, Central Library and Bank of Baroda head quarters in the old city area before proceeding to the Champaner Gate, old terminal of Vadodara Airport. The rally will return towards Bhauchraji Temple, SSG hospital, Faculty of Arts and also pass by the Sayaji Justice Tower, which was made by students, who received sponsorship from Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of the erstwhile Baroda state before culminating at Laxmipura.

ACP B Division Bakul Chaudhary said, “We will begin the rally at 6.15 pm and we expect to finish within two hours. .. People can join in from various points along the route and also exit as they like. The event is an attempt to promote fitness among people and also make interaction with police more comfortable.”