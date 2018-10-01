Vadodara police introduce kits to detect drug consumption

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
As of now, 25 kits, called Abon, have been procured from Europe. However, if the pilot project shows positive results, 100 more kits will be brought in.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: October 1, 2018 12:27:56 am
In an attempt to curb drug consumption in the city, Vadodara Police has procured drugs kits from Europe, which will help in detecting if a person has consumed drugs or not.

As of now, 25 kits, called Abon, have been procured. However, if the pilot project shows positive results, 100 more kits will be brought in.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Ghalaut said, “It is difficult to ascertain if he has consumed drugs, unlike alcohol where we have breath analysers. With this kit, through saliva and urine tests, we can ascertain if a person has consumed drugs within five minutes of conducting the test.”

