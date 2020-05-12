Vadodara police helps family of four with ration, money

Dharmendra Sahani, his wife and the newborn. (Express photo) Dharmendra Sahani, his wife and the newborn. (Express photo)

The Vadodara police provided financial assistance to a family of four, including a 21-day-old baby and a four-year-old girl, who were on way to Uttar Pradesh on foot amid the lockdown. Having read about various people walking back to their native towns, the family also decided to embark on the journey after they ran out of savings to sustain themselves in the city any further.

Dharmendra Sahani (30), who lives in Vasna area of the city and used to work as a plumber, has been out of work since the lockdown. He had run out of money after meeting the medical expenses of his wife’s delivery. He had moved to Vadodara two years ago for better income.

“I ran out of all the money. We have two children and the newborn needs extra care. And I did not have any more money to sustain ourselves here. We did not even have the money to buy train tickets so we decided that we will start walking. We had heard that a lot of people were still going to UP by road and we thought we would ask for help and reach our village somehow,” Sahani said.

“I do not know when I will be able to resume work even after the lockdown. We have a small farm back in the village in Ghazipur. I would have either worked there or as farm labourer at someone else’s farm. We needed money to feed our children and also get necessary medicines for the young one,” Sahani added.

The family was stopped near Gotri area by a police patrol team who brought them to the police station. “We asked them if it was utmost necessary to head back home or would they prefer to stay back if we could arrange for ration and some financial assistance. Our main concern was the newborn baby and the mother. The family agreed to stay back and we provided them with all the help that we could,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, DCP Zone 2.

The Vadodara police has provided them with ration for a month, one month’s rent and Rs 1,500 in cash. “We will look after them till the lockdown continues. Even for any kind of medical emergency they can contact us. Depending on the relaxations to be applied after May 17, we will also try to employ Dharmendra at some place so that he can work and earn for the family,” Chaudhary added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.