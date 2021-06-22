Vadodara police files chargesheet in ‘rape and suicide’ case in 11 days

The Vadodara police arrested the two accused on June 11, a day after the alleged suicide of the woman, after the postmortem report indicated a sexual assault on the victim.

The Vadodara city police on Monday filed its quickest chargesheet in a case of the alleged rape and suicide of a 19-year-old woman that took place on June 10.

According to Inspector Rajesh Kanamiya, in charge of Lakshmipura police station, where the case has been lodged, the 423-page chargesheet includes five pages on charges against the accused and other evidence as well as statements of eight persons recorded before the magistrate and six other witnesses, including the childhood friend of the deceased.

The two accused, aged 19 and 20, were the colleagues of the victim, who worked at a food delivery company. According to the case, the 19-year-old accused forced himself on the woman while she was in an inebriated state, following an evening spent in the company of the accused and her childhood friend. The second accused, a 20-year-old, was an accomplice in the crime.

The Vadodara police arrested the two accused on June 11, a day after the alleged suicide of the woman, after the postmortem report indicated a sexual assault on the victim.

Kanamiya said, “Forensic evidence led us to the accused for abetting the crime, along with the suicide note that the woman had written in her diary. Postmortem revealed the presence of sperm cells in her cervical swabs… Her family had said that they did not know about the reason behind her drastic step. Later, her close friend, who was at the crime scene, also shared some details… We have gathered scientific, circumstantial and material evidence and closed the investigation within 10 days.”

Police said that during the interrogation over the seven-day remand, the 19-year-old accused confessed to have developed an attraction for the victim, who was said to be in a relationship with someone else.

Kanamiya said, “He said that the two had gone out on June 6 when he expressed his liking for her. We do not know what was her response… On the evening of the the crime, the two accused forced her to consume alcohol and one of them forced himself on her.”

Police said that the deceased was “disturbed” after she regained consciousness and took the extreme step. According to a family friend, the woman wrote a suicide note running into seven pages, describing her state of mind since the death of her mother a year ago and why she had befriended and decided to unwind with the accused, police said.

The family friend mentioned that the woman’s grandmother who saw her writing the note thought that she was studying. The victim was a state-level kabaddi player and was pursuing a degree in Commerce.

The accused have been booked under sections of The Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide (306), rape 376 (1), and administering poison with intent to commit offence (328).