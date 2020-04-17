Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Vadodara police comes to the rescue of 7 workers from Nagaland

On Thursday, a social worker based in Nagaland had approached the Vadodara police through Twitter to help the stranded workers.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: April 17, 2020 1:21:01 am
Acting on the request, officials from the police station JP Road, were immediately informed who provided them with ration kits.

The Vadodara police Thursday came to the rescue of seven migrant workers from Nagaland who were stranded without food, ration and work, over 2,800 kilometres away from their homes, by providing them ration kits with oil, dal, rice and wheat for 15 days.

On Thursday, a social worker based in Nagaland had approached the Vadodara police through Twitter to help the stranded workers.

Acting on the request, officials from the police station JP Road, were immediately informed who provided them with ration kits.

The seven persons are employed with various hospitality firms in the city, the police said.

“Local residents who are in distress generally approach us through our helpline numbers. But people who are from other states or are new to the city find it difficult. We have received distress messages on Twitter as well but rarely from other states. Immediately after the activist approached us through Twitter, we sought the details and dispatched a team. We have also shared our contact details for further assistance,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, DCP Zone 2, Vadodara police.

