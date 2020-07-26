Vadodara residents block ambulance carrying heart patient over fear of Covid

Based on a complaint filed by Dr V Shah of the Baroda Imaging Centre, the police have arrested 13 residents from the colony. (Representational Image) Based on a complaint filed by Dr V Shah of the Baroda Imaging Centre, the police have arrested 13 residents from the colony. (Representational Image)

Vadodara Police on Sunday arrested 13 people for allegedly blocking an ambulance carrying a heart patient from an imaging centre. All those arrested belonged to a residential colony in Alkapuri area, where the centre was also located. The residents blocked the gates of the colony over fear of COVID-19 until the police arrived and dispersed them.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the heart patient arrived for an urgent check-up at the imaging facility. The residents did not allow the ambulance to reenter the colony.

Smitesh Solanki, Police Inspector, Sayajigunj police station, said, “The police officers reached the spot when the imaging centre called for help. I also went to the spot and tried to reason with the residents who cited COVID-19 concerns. We insisted that they open their gates but they resisted and got into a verbal confrontation, and physically tried to overpower the officers on duty.”

Based on a complaint filed by Dr V Shah of the Baroda Imaging Centre, the police have arrested 13 residents from the colony.

Solanki said, “The patient inside the ambulance was a heart patient and needed an urgent test. The imaging center does not even conduct any COVID-19 tests, but this fear-mongering is a result of unsympathetic mentality.”

All 13 residents have been booked under IPC sections 336 (endangering life of someone), 342 (wrongful confinement), 141 (criminal force to prevent someone from doing what they are legally bound to do), as well as Section 51A of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (obstructing government officer from the discharge of his functions under the Act without reasonable cause), Solanki added.

