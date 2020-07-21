Vadodara: PNB manager, three others arrested for fraud

The said amount deposited as FD was recovered from the borrowers of Anonya Cooperative Bank, after it went defunct. (Representational) The said amount deposited as FD was recovered from the borrowers of Anonya Cooperative Bank, after it went defunct. (Representational)

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested four persons in the case of an alleged fraud involving a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 1.75 crore of the insolvent Anonya Cooperative Bank.

As per the DCB, the manager of the now defunct Anonya Bank was in for a shock when he visited a branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the city on June 24 to seek balance certificate of the FD. Officials of PNB informed the manager that the FD had been prematurely withdrawn. The manager immediately informed the liquidator appointed by the state government who filed a complaint of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy after it came to light that forged documents were used to withdraw the money.

The said amount deposited as FD was recovered from the borrowers of Anonya Cooperative Bank, after it went defunct. The DCB on Monday arrested PNB manager Amul Mohod and his accomplices Rahul alias Sachin Shah, Kirankumar Panchal and Bhupesh Surti. Shah and Surti are residents of Mumbai, while Panchal is from Ahmedabad, police said.

The police said that the manager of Anonya Bank had created the FD with PNB on January 16 this year for a period of one year. The receipt of the FD was in the custody of the manager but the accused had created fake certificates as well as withdrawal receipts to transfer the amount to their own accounts.

Police have seized 11 mobile phones, two laptops, two four wheelers, one internet dongle as well as 53 debit cards of various banks worth Rs 18.41 lakh from the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.