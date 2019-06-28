Vadodara: One dead, 5 injured in lightning in Fatehgunj

One person was killed and five others severely injured in lightning in Vadodara’s Fatehgunj area on Friday afternoon after a spell of heavy overnight rain engulfed the city. The deceased and the injured are daily wage labourers at a construction site in the area.

The victims, Navalsinh Parmar (35), Ramsinh Parmar (35), Munna Parmar (35), Sarvesh Parmar (20), Elu Damor (25) and Kalu Damor (30) were returning from the site of their work after the contractor had called it a day on Friday afternoon due to the rains, when the group was caught in the midst of a heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning near the EME premises. They sought shelter under a tree, not foreseeing the risk. The lightning struck the tree and left the six gravely injured.

Police said the locals immediately called in an ambulance that rushed the six men to the Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) hospital. However, Navalsinh Parmar succumbed to his burn injuries shortly, while the other five men are said to be in a critical condition, said a medical officer on duty in the SSG emergency and burns ward.