Vadodara: New mother dies after testing positive for Covid-19

A 25-year-old woman from Panchmahal district, who delivered a baby on January 5, died at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital on Monday, after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 14.

The hospital said that the woman had been admitted to Gotri on January 5 and developed severe respiratory issues in addition to pre-existing anemia and jaundice at the time of admission.

Dr Vishala Pandya, Superintendent of GMERS-Gotri told The Indian Express that the woman delivered the baby at a government health centre in Halol in Panchmahal district on January 5 and was shifted to GMERS thereafter for complications arising out of childbirth.

“She was severely anemic and had jaundice. Her condition deteriorated and she also developed respiratory issues. When we tested her for Covid-19 on January 14 it came back positive. She passed away on Monday. The baby is still with us and is stable,” Pandya said.

The woman had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the hospital said.

On Sunday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation also announced one more Covid-19 death after the mandatory audit, taking the total official toll to 624 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

The deceased belonged to the age group of 51 to 60 years, which has seen the maximum death toll at 179 so far.