Vadodara: Need for ventilators, oxygen support goes up

With Covid-19 cases on a steady rise in Vadodara, the number of patients on oxygen (O2) support, ventilator and BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) has also seen a significant jump since the beginning of June. From 14 cases of O2 and eight cases of ventilator support/BiPAP on May 31, the numbers have gone up to 45 and 28 respectively on June 5. The numbers have doubled in the past three days but officials say that the proportional increase is expected as cases are going up.

Vadodara’s Covid-19 tally on Friday stood at 1,236 — up by 179 cases from 1,057 on May 31 after the lockdown was eased — with 448 active cases. The number of patients needing O2, ventilation and BiPAP has increased by almost 10 cases per day since Tuesday.

VMC Medical Officer Dr Devesh Patel said, “The overall number of Covid-19 cases is going up and therefore, the number of patients needing O2 or ventilator — invasive or non invasive — will also increase. Those who are on simple O2 are not a cause of concern but patients on ventilators are. However, this is expected.”

Patel said that most patients on ventilatory support are those who have progressively deteriorated. “We have not got more new patients in need of ventilatory support in the past three days. The increasing numbers are mostly due to patients under treatment developing complications,” Patel said. The VMC, which is conducting an audit of Covid-19 deaths before making the count official, declared 47 deaths until Friday. However, officials from the civic-run SSG hospital as well as the Gotri Covid-19 hospital, run by Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society, confirmed that at least 60 deaths are under audit.

The locally designated crematorium and cemetery have been recording an average of at least two daily final rites and burials each, respectively, under the Covid-19 protocol. On Friday, the administration declared two more deaths in its medical bulletin, taking the total toll to 47. The death audit said that one of the two deaths was due to multiple comorbidities, while the other was due to hypertension. Officials said patients who died but are under official audit continue to be counted as “active cases” — patients who are undergoing treatment — which was 448 Friday. Patel said, “The deaths that are under audit are counted as active cases till the time we have concluded the primary cause of death.” The bulletin said the VMC has distributed the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine sulphate (HCQS), to over 2.42 lakh people in vulnerable areas, especially slums and clustered neighbourhoods.

