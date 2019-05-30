Vadodara: Two get 3-month jail term for leaving cattle on road

In the first such conviction, a local court sentenced two cattle owners to three months’ simple imprisonment for leaving their cows on the road in Vadodara.

Advertising

The court has also slapped the accused, Alpesh Rabari and Hitesh Rabari, with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had filed a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The case was part of a massive drive undertaken by the VMC in 2017 to end the menace of stray cattle on streets. The VMC drive was a result of three fatal incidents caused by cattle left unattended in public.

Officials of the VMC said that the civic body had booked as many as 75 such cattle owners that year.