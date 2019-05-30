Toggle Menu
Vadodara: Two get 3-month jail term for leaving cattle on roadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/vadodara-municipal-corporation-3-month-jail-term-for-two-for-leaving-cattle-on-road-5755267/

Vadodara: Two get 3-month jail term for leaving cattle on road

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had filed a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Officials of the VMC said that the civic body had booked as many as 75 such cattle owners that year.

Vadodara: Two get 3-month jail term for leaving cattle on road
The court has also slapped the accused with a fine of Rs 5,000 each. (Representational Image)

In the first such conviction, a local court sentenced two cattle owners to three months’ simple imprisonment for leaving their cows on the road in Vadodara.

The court has also slapped the accused, Alpesh Rabari and Hitesh Rabari, with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had filed a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The case was part of a massive drive undertaken by the VMC in 2017 to end the menace of stray cattle on streets. The VMC drive was a result of three fatal incidents caused by cattle left unattended in public.

Officials of the VMC said that the civic body had booked as many as 75 such cattle owners that year.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Surendranagar custodial death: Three cops suspended
2 Fire Safety Audit: 40 hospitals in Surat issued notice, market areas surveyed
3 Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad cease to be members of Rajya Sabha