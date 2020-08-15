Vadodara municipal commissioner among six IAS officers transferred

NB Upadhyay, the previous municipal commissioner of Vadodara, will fill the post vacated by Manish Bharadwaj. (Twitter@NalinUpadhyay4)

On the eve of Independence Day, the Gujarat government transferred six bureaucrats, including 2003-batch IAS officer P Swaroop. Swaroop has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Swaroop has resumed duty after a long-term overseas training, stated a notification from the General Administration Department on Friday.

Another significant transfer is that of 1997-batch IAS officer Manish Bhardwaj, who has been appointed as the Secretary of the Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department. Bhardwaj, who was the Secretary of Cooperation, Animal Husbandry and Cow Breeding, is holding the additional charge of the post of Secretary of Agriculture.

NB Upadhyay, the previous municipal commissioner of Vadodara, will fill the post vacated by Bharadwaj.

1988-batch officer Anuradha Mall, Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, has been transferred as the Director General of the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA). KM Bhimjiyani, who previously headed SPIPA, has been appointed as the Settlement Commissioner and the Director of Land Records, Gandhinagar.

