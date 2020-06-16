Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway: Process to acquire land begins in Navsari, farmers get notices

Notices have been issued under National Highways Act 1956, as per section 3(e). (Representational) Notices have been issued under National Highways Act 1956, as per section 3(e). (Representational)

The Navsari district administration has started issuing compensation notices to farmers to expedite land acquisition for the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway project, giving them two months to give up their land.

Majority of the land to be acquired under the expressway project is green belt and farming land. Navsari land acquisition officer PR Jani said, “We have started issuing notices to the farmers whose land falls under the expressway project… Over 454 hectres of land from 22 villages in the district will be acquired for the project. Till now we have issued notices to farmers of 17 villages and the work for remaining villages is in progress.”

A week ago, the highway authorties forcefully procured agricultural land of farmers of Old Diva village in Bharuch district and over 35 farmers who protested were detained by police.

Shailesh Patel, a farmer in Vachharwad village in Navsari, said, “The compensation amount of my land is negligible… I cannot buy another piece of land and the left over land is so less. I have been cultivating vegetables… now my income will stop.” Patel has been given a compensation of Rs 1.21 lakh for his 2.3035-hectare farmland.

Notices have been issued under National Highways Act 1956, as per section 3(e). The notice, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, reads, “A notification in this connection has been issued in the gazette on 16th February 2015, under National Highway Act 1956 section 3(D) issued by Central government. As per section 3(G), the land is to be acquired and its compensation amount has been decided. Within 60 days after getting such notice, the farmer has to give possession of land to the representative of Vadodara Mumbai Express way authorities.”

The notice further states that for compensation, farmers have to submit certified copies of PAN card or electoral ID card or driving licence alongwith two copies of photographs, alongwith the government documents related to the land and a copy of bank passbook. After the documents are approved, the compensation will be paid by cheque.

Khedut Samaj Gujarat Navsari district president Pinakin Patel said, “The farmers of Navsari district are opposing both the bullet train as well as the Vadodara Mumbai expressway project… They are paying the compensation amount as per 2011 jantri rates (ready reckoner for market rates), which is much less than the actual market value. Many farmers are yet to harvest the crop on their land and now they are getting notices. We will call a meeting of all the farmers and will protest.”

