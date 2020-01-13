Vadodara: MSU back with Fine Arts fair after 9 years

Fine Arts Fair 2020 at MS University. (Express photo) Fine Arts Fair 2020 at MS University. (Express photo)

After a gap of almost nine years, the Faculty of Fine Arts at MS University of Baroda organised Fine Arts Fair this year. The two-day event began Saturday. It was last held in 2011.

The fair included puppet shows, theatre, films and approximately 50 stalls were set up that displayed art installations, paintings, hand crafted toys, ceramic arts, books, handmade jewellery in metal, textiles, enamel arts, lamps, calendars, portfolios, sculptures and more.

“We were looking forward to make this happen every year, but somehow we could not manage… around the time of Navratri this year, some of my former and present students held a meeting and approached me with a request to organise the fair this year. We showed them a few clips of past events, which got them very excited, then a staff meeting happened and we finally decided to conduct the fair. Students came up with the theme of ‘Marine Conservation’ this year,” said NG Bagodi, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts.

The fair was first organised in 1961 by professors Shankho Chowdhary and KG Subhramanyam.

Aastha Patel, a former student of the college, said “We’ve been preparing for this event for almost a month and a half. Current students do not really know how it is done so we’re here to guide them. We’ve had many workshops where experts such as Ojas Gajjar and craftsmen from Firozabad had come to show students how several things are made.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App