Vadodara mosque staff, 25 others booked for violating lockdown rules

The Vadodara police Friday booked the maulvi and trustee of Gulmisra mosque in Wadi area of the city along with 25 others for offering Friday prayers in congregation at the mosque — in violation of the lockdown prohibitions imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

According to the complaint filed, the police had received a tip-off about the congregation for the prayers at the mosque. When the police reached there, the accused allegedly locked the front door and fled from the rear gate.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act. No arrests have been made yet.

“We had been constantly in touch with trustees and religious leaders requesting them to not gather in large numbers to offer prayers. A lot of them had also extended their consent and cooperated with us. We had held several meetings and also spoke to them over the phone as well about the importance of social distancing in the present times. We are yet to make any arrests,” KP Parmar, police inspector, Wadi police station said.

