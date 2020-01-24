Vadodara MC presents draft budget of Rs 3,770 crore

The VMC plans to meet this cost by declaring bonds of Rs 100 crore and loans of about Rs 300 crore. The VMC plans to meet this cost by declaring bonds of Rs 100 crore and loans of about Rs 300 crore.

In a year that will see the civic body polls, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has presented a draft budget of Rs 3,770 crore, which is Rs 216 crore higher than the last financial year.

With no major changes in the property tax slabs in the city, the budget announced seven new flyovers in the city.

Of the total budget, Rs 1,600 core is the estimated cost for development projects.

The VMC plans to meet this cost by declaring bonds of Rs 100 crore and loans of about Rs 300 crore.

Apart from the seven flyovers in various parts of the city, a railway overbridge has also been proposed to connect Manjalpur with Vadsar.

The budget also proposes to set up a fire station in Karelibaug area of the city, as well as equip the Fire department with 15 boats and 300 leather life-saving jackets for rescue operations during floods. Four multi-functional fire-fighting vehicles will also be purchased for the Fire department.

The budget also lays down provision for a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Vishwamitri river project, which has been a pet peeve of the civic body, having failed to take off since it was first proposed in 2008.

