Vadodara: Man ‘not wearing mask’ booked for ‘assaulting’ cop

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a head constable attached to the Laxmipura police station in Vadodara after he was caught without wearing a mask, violating Covid norms.

According to the complaint filed by the head constable, he was on duty at the Vuda Circle check point on Thursday when the man, identified as Stavan Barot, was driving a car without wearing mask. One more person among two others in the car was also not wearing mask.

When the officer signalled the car to pull over to the side and pay the fine, the accused drove “threateningly” close to the policeman and applied brakes at the last moment. The complaint states that the accused then got down from the car, held the head constable by his collar and pinned him to the ground, using abusive language and threatening him with dire consequences.

Even as the other officers from the check post intervened, Barot allegedly tried to strangulate the head constable, saying that the policemen were “looting” common people in the garb of Covid-19 fines. The accused was booked for obstructing public servant from discharging duty, assault and violation of notification in place.

Further probe is under way.