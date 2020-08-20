scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Vadodara: Man nabbed with pistol, 28 bottles of local liquor

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: August 20, 2020 5:26:53 am
The accused, police said, has previously been booked in case of culpable homicide amounting to murder in 2012 at Sayajigunj police station.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in Vadodara on Wednesday nabbed a 50-year-old man who was in possession of a country-made Mauser pistol as well as 28 bottles of locally-brewed liquor, packaged in bottles of foreign brands.

A release from the DCB stated that acting on a tip-off, the team had kept a close watch on the accused, Shankar Jadhav, and tracked him from Chhani octroi Naka to Pandya bridge, where he was finally apprehended.

“In two handbags on his person, 28 bottles of locally-made branded liquor were found. He has admitted that he supplied home delivery of alcohol to his known customers. The man also had a Mauser pistol and has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act as well,” the release said.

The accused, police said, has previously been booked in case of culpable homicide amounting to murder in 2012 at Sayajigunj police station.

As per the ongoing Covid-19 protocol, the accused will undergo Covid-19 testing before being formally arrested.

