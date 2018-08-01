Vadodara: Man kills brother following argument over bike parking

A 27-year-old man, Chirag Parmar has been accused of killing his cousin in Bakrawadi area of the city, following an argument between the two late on Monday night over parking their vehicles.

As per preliminary investigation, the deceased Arjun Parmar (30) and Chirag, lived in separate houses across the street in Bakarwadi area of Navapura.

Late on Monday night, when Arjun returned from work, Chirag objected to Arjun parking his bike at a particular spot. An argument followed and Chirag allegedly hit Arjun with an iron rod leaving him fatally wounded.

Arjun was rushed to SSG hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Arjun’s sister, who tried to intervene in the fight, registered a complaint.

