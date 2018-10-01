Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Vadodara man killed by friends for ‘owning bike’

According to the complaint filed by Ravi's sister, his friends were jealous of him for owning an expensive bike despite not having a proper job. She said that Ravi was attacked and dumped in an under-construction drainage line.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Updated: October 1, 2018 2:14:17 am
A 27-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his friends in Vadodara’s Fatehpura area on Sunday afternoon.
While the family of the deceased Ravi Solanki has alleged that he was murdered for owning a high-end bike, the police, as per preliminary investigation, are suspecting a love triangle.

According to the complaint filed by Ravi’s sister, his friends were jealous of him for owning an expensive bike despite not having a proper job. She said that Ravi was attacked and dumped in an under-construction drainage line, where she spotted him and rushed him to the hospital.

Ravi sustained four stab wounds on his body. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Ravi’s sister has alleged that he had bought a Bullet six months ago, following which three of his friends started ill-treating him for owning it.

“Ravi and his friend Kunal Solanki, the prime suspect in the case, had entered a brawl yesterday (Saturday) and they have had heated arguments in the past. As per our preliminary investigations, we are suspecting a love triangle behind the murder that involves Ravi and Kunal but we are in the process of affirming it,” said ACP Division G, PV Vania.

Two of Ravi’s friends, Kunal Solanki and Kaushik Solanki, and an unidentified person have been booked under charges of murder.

