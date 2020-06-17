Vadodara: Man, friend detained for ‘forcing woman into prostitution’

On Monday, the woman was stabbed by a man who was detained in connection with a case of murder the same evening. He had allegedly murdered his father-in-law and attacked his mother-in-law when he went to meet his estranged wife. (Representational) On Monday, the woman was stabbed by a man who was detained in connection with a case of murder the same evening. He had allegedly murdered his father-in-law and attacked his mother-in-law when he went to meet his estranged wife. (Representational)

A day after a 22-year-old woman was stabbed and critically injured, the Vadodara police has detained her brother-in-law and his friend for allegedly forcing her into prostitution. A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at Gorwa police station.

The woman had started living with her sister and brother-in-law eight days ago in Gorwa. The second accused was arrested twice earlier under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, police said.

On Monday, the woman was stabbed by a man who was detained in connection with a case of murder the same evening. He had allegedly murdered his father-in-law and attacked his mother-in-law when he went to meet his estranged wife.

During questioning, he had confessed to have stabbed the woman at a hotel in the morning. She was taken to the hospital for treatment without the police being informed. Investigating further, the police had learnt that the 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution by her own brother-in-law and the man had stabbed her over payment issues.

“The woman’s sister was unaware that her husband was involved… The woman is hospitalised… We will record her statements again. The accused have been sent for Covid testing and are yet to be questioned,” said Investigating Officer KM Chassiya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.