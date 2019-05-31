Vadodara: Man, mother, sisters booked for rape, assault of 17-year-old

A 17-year-old girl has filed a complaint against a man 10 years elder to her, Vishal Solanki, for allegedly kidnapping her, raping her and assaulting and beating her over a period of nine months, on the pretext of marriage. Vishal’s mother Valiben Solanki and sisters Kajal Solanki and Kiran Jingar have also been named in the complaint for assaulting the girl.

The girl had met Vishal at his shop in Ahmedabad where she lived earlier with her family. She had worked for 10 days at Vishal’s shop during her summer break in 2017. She then moved to Vadodara along with her mother for schooling last year. Vishal visited Vadodara and met her here, they exchanged numbers and the two soon got into an alleged relationship, the police said. In September last year, Vishal convinced the girl to elope with him to his house on the pretext of marriage, the police added. In the past nine months, Vishal kept the girl with him at different places for the first four months, during which time he raped her over and over again, the girl alleged in her complaint.

Vishal then took the girl to his house where his mother and sister lives here in Vadodara.

The girl alleged in her complaint that once they moved into the house, she was tortured, beaten and assaulted by Vishal and his mother and sisters and repeatedly raped by him.

Earlier, this week, when no one was home, the girl managed to flee from the house and reach her mother’s place. She then approached the police and filed a police complaint against Vishal and his family members.

“We are recording statements right now and will also conduct a medical examination on the girl. We are yet to make any arrests in the case as we are collecting evidence against the accused,” investigating officer KM Solanki said.

The police have booked Vishal, his mother and two sisters under IPC 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.