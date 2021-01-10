Vadodara man booked for ‘raping’ jailed friend’s wife

The accused’s accomplice has also been booked in connection with the case.

According to the complainant, “The exploitation began after the husband of the victim was sent behind bars in a case of prohibition in August last year. The husband of the victim had entrusted the responsibility of his family comprising his wife and two children to his friend, the accused in the case. However, a few days after the husband went to jail, the accused visited the victim’s house while she was bathing and filmed a video of her. Later, the accused returned with an accomplice and showed the victim the video and demanded sexual favours, threatening to make the video public. ”

The woman said that while the accomplice kept watch on anyone entering the house, the accused raped her in the bedroom.

She has told the police that the first incident occurred on August 29 last year and continued until December 24, when her husband returned.

“The accused also threatened to kill the two children of the victim if she did not comply with his demands. He raped her against her will every alternate days during the period. Every time the accomplice accompanied the accused to keep watch on possible visitors,” the complainant said.

The police have booked the two accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for rape as well as section 354 for outraging modesty of the woman) and Section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) as well as relevant sections of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

The police have formed teams to nab the two accused.