Vadodara: Man booked for raping brother’s wife for 5 years

A man in his early 50s has been booked for raping his sister-in-law for over five years. Police said he took advantage as he was helping with her husband’s cancer treatment.

According to police, the 40-year-old woman lived with her husband and children in a joint family who was into business. The accused was the eldest of three brothers. The woman’s husband was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and the only source of money for his treatment was the family business.

Taking advantage of the survivor’s circumstances, the accused forced her to accept his demands and threatened to kill her and the children by setting them on fire.

Her husband passed away a year ago. In her complaint, she said that the accused raped her multiple times since 2014, and again earlier this month, after which she decided to approach the police.

“The woman suffered for long because she was threatened and was dependent on the accused for her husband’s treatment. But when it did not stop even after his death, she approached the police. The man is absconding but we shall be able to arrest him soon,” said investigating officer KP Parmar.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (Rape), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).