Vadodara man booked for ‘hurting sentiments’

A 20-year-old man was booked by the Vadodara police for allegedly “hurting sentiments” of the Muslim community after he posted a status on his WhatsApp account on the day when foundation stone was laid for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The FIR filed at Karelibaug police station states, “The incident occurred on Wednesay night when the accused posted a status message on WhatsApp… to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslim community.”

The police have booked the accused, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Vadodara, under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes punishment for “injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class — whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship, or any object held sacred by any class of persons with the intention of thereby insulting the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such destruction, damage or defile­ment as an insult to their religion, shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both”.

Ekta Nagar was one of the areas in Vadodara that was marred by communal clashes during the 2002 riots that followed the Sabarmati Express burning incident in Godhra.

