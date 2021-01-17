Vadodara: Man attacked with sword loses finger after argument over kite flying, 1 detained

The accused, Rajasinh Bawari, was booked for attempt to murder following a complaint filed by Hukumsinh Rajput, 27, who lost his little finger on the left hand.

A 20-year-man was detained Saturday in Vadodara city after one person lost a finger when he was attacked with a sword after a fight over kite flying on the day of Uttarayan.

The accused, Rajasinh Bawari, was booked for attempt to murder following a complaint filed by Hukumsinh Rajput, 27, who lost his little finger on the left hand.

According to the complaint, Bawari had a heated argument with Hukumsinh and his brother Suresh, 26, on Thursday as the duo was flying kites in an open plot near the house of the accused.

While the argument ended that day, Bawari, armed with a sword, returned Friday and allegedly attacked Hukumsinh and uresh. The complaint states that Bawari dragged them towards a cafe nearby and vandalised the cafe. He then pulled out his sword, it said.

“In the sword attack, Hukumsinh he lost his little finger on his left hand. He was rushed to SSG hospital, where doctors had to amputate the finger as it had detached by almost 90%,” said BG Chetariya, Police Inspector, Manjalpur police station.