Vadodara: Man arrested for ‘kidnap’ of 15-year-old tribal girl

The Vadodara rural police on Friday night arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old tribal girl on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, Mohsin Sindhi, allegedly kidnapped the girl on Thursday morning from the village on a bike.

On Thursday afternoon, the girl’s father lodged an FIR against Mohsin following which he was booked under IPC sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Prevention of the Atrocities Act.

Three teams were formed to trace the girl and the duo was taken into custody from near a canal in Amaliyara village on Jarod road. “Mohsin had switched off his mobile phone. So we formed three teams to trace them. One team was dispatched to his sisters’ houses in Bharuch and Dena village. Another team was sent to Manjalpur where his phone was last active and the third team was constantly in touch with his friends and family to get a lead of their whereabouts,” said Kalpesh Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Mohsin, a contractual labourer, and the girl, a school drop out, befriended each other two months ago, police said. Both of them have been sent for medical examination.

There was heavy police deployment in the village where in 2012, there were riots over a rumour about the elopement of an inter-community couple, leading to the arrest of 42 people. As many as 25 shops were ransacked and burnt and around 10 people were injured. “In view of the history of the village, we had to be extra cautious. Messages were already in circulation so we increased the deployment of forces that will continue for the next few days,” Solanki added.