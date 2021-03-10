scorecardresearch
Vadodara: Lawyer ‘dies by suicide’ note blames wife and in-laws

Later, the deceased’s mother also attempted suicide by jumping into a canal but was rescued by local residents.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: March 10, 2021 3:02:07 am
"The note mentions that he was struggling due to the differences between his wife and his family," a police officer said

A 31-year-old lawyer from Kachariya village in Vadodara allegedly died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a note that blames his wife and in-laws for the drastic step.

According to police, Shirish Darji was found hanging and in the note, he stated that his wife and her parents were putting pressure on him to separate from his family. “The note mentions that he was struggling due to the differences between his wife and his family,” a police officer said.

