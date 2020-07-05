Vadodara: Karni Sena chief held for ‘threatening police’

Raj Shekhawat was booked under IPC section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief. (Photo: Facebook) Raj Shekhawat was booked under IPC section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief. (Photo: Facebook)

Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) officials on Saturday arrested Gujarat Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat and four other members of the outfit after Shekhawat allegedly made a statement to mediapersons, in which he threatened the police against arresting a city-based businessman, Dharmendrasinh Waghela, who was booked in a case of theft of fuel in June.

Shekhawat, who was in Vadodara for a protest against the sale of Chinese goods, allegedly told local news channels that “Vadodara city will burn if the police dared to arrest Waghela.”

A resident of Naroda in Ahmedabad, Shekhawat participated in a protest in Vadodara on Friday where he and members of his outfit were seen destroying China-made electronic items.

Also Read| Ahmedabad: Karni Sena leader booked for rioting, assault on women

The video was widely circulated on social media. At the same event, Shekhawat also made the statement about the case against Waghela to local news channels. Shekhawat was booked under IPC section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief.

Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Vadodara, said, “The comments amount to creating mistrust and tension… He has no connection with the case against Waghela but his threat to the police is unwarranted and against the law. It incites the public to react to an investigation.”

Jadeja added that Waghela, a close relative of former BJP MLA Dilubha Chudasama, was booked in a case of theft as he is the owner of a firm named Narendra Transport where a police raid found fuel being pilfered from a truck commissioned for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in June.

He is wanted in the case and is absconding. The video of the statement went viral, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd