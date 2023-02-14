scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Cricketer Irfan Pathan’s coach Narayan Satham passes away in Vadodara

The former all-rounder, who after his retirement became a coach at the Sangramsinh Gaekwad cricket academy, was known for his humour and also for being a disciplinarian.

Irfan Pathan (file)
Cricket coach and former Baroda Ranji player Narayan Satham, 73, passed away at his Vadodara residence Sunday afternoon.

The former all-rounder, who after his retirement became a coach at the Sangramsinh Gaekwad cricket academy, was known for his humour and also for being a disciplinarian. Satham had been a coach to Kiran More and Irfan Pathan.

Although Satham never made it to the India Test team, he is considered one of the most successful all-rounders of Baroda in the 1970s and the 1980s. Satham had represented Baroda from 1968 to 1985 in Ranji Trophy and also played for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, sharing the dressing room with the likes of Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ashok Mankad. Satham scored a total of 3,119 runs and bagged 193 wickets in his first-class career spanning 84 matches.

Kiran More, who took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing away of Satham, said: “Today is a very sad day for me personally. My mentor, coach and Guru, Narayan Rao Satham, has passed away. What I have achieved till today was all because of him. I am going to miss him and this is a big loss for Baroda.”

Satham is survived by his wife and son.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:45 IST
Live Blog

