Vadodara hospital with 6 patients on ventilator faces power outage for 12 hrs

The Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS)-run Covid-19 hospital in Gotri area of Vadodara witnessed a power outage for more than 12 hours on Tuesday causing some anxious moments among relatives of patients who were on life support systems.

At least 12 Covid-19 patients were on oxygen support and six on ventilator support at the time of the outage, caused due to a transformer hitch. The power supply was restored at 7 pm. The outage caused most of the air-conditioning units in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to remain turned off. The Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) officers said that the fault had arisen in the internal transformer of the hospital, leading to a day-long outage.

Sources said that only two of the seven air conditioners were functional in the ICU of the hospital on account of the outage.

Ashok Patel, CEO of Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA), who has been appointed as the administrative officer for the Covid-19 hospital, told The Indian Express that the MGVCL officers were working to resolve the issue.

“Meanwhile, we have connected the critical equipment to the diesel generators and two air-conditioners are functional along with the ventilators,” Patel said.

