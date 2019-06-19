Toggle Menu
Vadodara: Garbage contractor fined for throwing waste in open

The VMC cameras had caught the garbage being dumped, which was already spilling over from the van belonging to Ward 7.

The VMC has decided to impose fines on those found dumping garbage, urinating or spitting in public. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

The solid waste management department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on its contractor of the door-to-door garbage collection in the city, for throwing waste in the open. The incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras on Saturday, showed a van of the contractor dumping garbage outside Nizampura Atithi Gruh.

As part of its latest campaign under the Joint Enforcement Team, which has the Vadodara city police keeping a watch on people breaking rules, the VMC has decided to impose fines on those found dumping garbage, urinating or spitting in public. The VMC cameras had caught the garbage being dumped, which was already spilling over from the van belonging to Ward 7. The solid waste management department issued a show-cause notice to the contractor, Swachchta Corporation, and decided to impose the fine to create a deterrent.

 

