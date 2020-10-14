Vadodara gangster Ajju Kaniya killed in jail

Gangster Ajju Kaniya was killed inside Vadodara Central Jail. Hundreds of Kaniya's supporters gathered at SSG where he was declared dead on arrival. Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana

Vadodara gangster, Ajju Kaniya, who was lodged in the Vadodara Central Jail since his last arrest in September after being on the run for over three months, is dead. Kaniya, who has close to 30 cases against him for attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and assault, succumbed to injuries sustained after an attack by a fellow inmate in prison on Wednesday afternoon. Kaniya’s attacker broke a piece of the tin roof and slashed him on his neck, police said.

According to preliminary information from senior police officials, Kaniya was lodged in a prison cell with a murder accused.

Gangster Ajju Kaniya. Photo: Vadodara City Police Crime Branch Gangster Ajju Kaniya. Photo: Vadodara City Police Crime Branch

“The two had a heated argument over some issue and were not on good terms. We have primarily learnt that Kaniya sustained a slash on the neck which would have severed his important artery. We are awaiting reports from the prison as well as SSG hospital,” an official said.

Hundreds of Kaniya’s supporters gathered at SSG where he was declared dead on arrival. Kaniya, ago has been arrested for various cases four times in the past, had also been booked under the stringent Prevention of Anti social activities act (PASA) on previous occasions.

Outside Vadodara Central Jail. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana Outside Vadodara Central Jail. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana

He was last arrested in June this year in an alleged case of extortion from a businessman in Panigate area of the city, registered at Wadi police station but fled from the custody while he was brought for the Covid19 test. He was later nabbed by the Vadodara Crime Branch in early September and remanded to judicial custody.

More details awaited.

