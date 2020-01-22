Vadodara: Four men booked after opening fire at 43-yr-old man

According to the complaint filed by victim’s uncle, who was present at the restaurant at the time of the incident, the four accused had arrived in a white car without a number plate.

Four persons were booked hours after opening fire at a man in Anand on Monday evening.

Haribhai Bharwad (43) was critically injured after he was shot at by the four car-borne assailants outside a restaurant near Janta crossroads in Anand town.

According to the complaint filed by Haribhai’s uncle, who was present at the restaurant at the time of the incident, the four accused — Ramsinh alias Govind Rabari, Mehul Bharwad, Kanu Bharwad and an unidentified driver — had arrived in a white car without a number plate.

Govind first got down from the car and opened fire in the air and started to abuse Haribhai. When the victim confronted him, Mehul got agitated and opened fire at him with a pistol.

Mehul had opened two rounds of fire at Haribhai who sustained bullet injuries on his abdomen and legs.

The accused then sped away in their car. No arrests have been made yet.

Based on the complaint, the accused were booked under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abettor present).

While the victim is in a stable condition, he is yet to attain consciousness and give his statements to the police.

“As per preliminary investigation, we have found out that the victim and the accused were involved in a land deal and had an ongoing issue regarding the commission from one of the land sales. However, the exact details will be known once we are able to record the victim’s statements. Our teams are also looking for the four accused and they shall be arrested soon,” said Investigating Officer Dhaval Simpi.

