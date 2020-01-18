Vadodara: Four booked for ‘murder’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Chaudhary said, “This morning, an auto rickshaw driver came to the Warasiya police station and reported that a day before, he dropped off four people carrying a sack near Vejalpur road.” (Representational Image) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Chaudhary said, “This morning, an auto rickshaw driver came to the Warasiya police station and reported that a day before, he dropped off four people carrying a sack near Vejalpur road.” (Representational Image)

The Vadodara police arrested three persons for the alleged murder of a man whose charred body was recovered near Vejalpur on Friday.

The Warasiya police station in Vadodara identified four accused as Anil Rajput, Suresh Marwari, Nagin Parmar and Krishna More and booked them under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder). While three were arrested, Krishna is on the run. Police said the victim, Rushank Raghunath, was allegedly murdered because the accused suspected him of having an illicit relationship with Anil’s wife. The four, along with the victim, lived at VUDA apartments in Kisanwadi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Chaudhary said, “This morning, an auto rickshaw driver came to the Warasiya police station and reported that a day before, he dropped off four people carrying a sack near Vejalpur road. While cleaning his auto in the morning, he spotted blood spots on the back seat. We launched a probe and and found the charred body of a man.”

Police said Rushank’s maternal grandmother — who lived with him — said that her grandson had been missing since Thursday. “We got the descriptions of the four from the auto driver. Three people were brought to the police station who confessed that they murdered their friend Rushank,” Chaudhary added. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

