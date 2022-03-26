Vadodara: Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda’s regional office, furniture gutted

A fire broke out at the regional office of the Bank of Barodain Sayajigunj’s Suraj Plaza on Saturday. Three fire tenders brought the fire under control but there are reports that furniture and electronic gadgets got damaged in the incident.

Rajendra Gosai, an employee of the bank, said: “The fire first broke out in the air conditioning system on the fourth floor… When it did not come under control, we summoned the fire brigade. Furniture and electrical appliances, including computers, have been damaged but we have not lost any documents. The electric supply and centralised AC system have also been damaged. We vacated the floor immediately to avoid casualties.”

An official of the fire department said, “The fire control room received a call and we rushed to the spot… At present, it appears that a short circuit in the air conditioning system caused the fire but it is difficult to ascertain as multiple units have been damaged. Furniture, stationery, and other office items have been gutted but the damage was limited owing to timely response.”

Notably, the incident comes a day after a major fire broke out at the head office of the Bank of Baroda on Ghod Dod Road in Surat on Friday, destroying documents stored in lockers along with furniture and computers.