Vadodara: Final-year MBBS student dies by suicide, had completed Covid duty on April 30

The student was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his hostel room Wednesday when his roommate alerted the authorities after he failed to get any response from his friend.

A final year MBBS student from the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Gotri Medical College allegedly died by suicide, Vadodara Police said Wednesday.

Siddharth Bhadrecha, 21, who hails from Anand district, had completed his Covid-19 duties on April 30 and was alone at his room on the sixth floor of the hostel on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday while his roommate was on duty, police said. Bhadrecha was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his hostel room Wednesday when his roommate alerted the authorities after he failed to get any response from his friend.

Police have found a three-page suicide note purportedly written by Bhadrecha where the youth has thanked several persons, including his parents, teachers, doctors at his college, and roommate. In the note, written in English, Bhadrecha has urged police not to “harass the roommate with questions” or “waste their precious time in investigating his suicide”, Police Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Rakholiya, who is investigating the case, said. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Gorwa police station of Vadodara city in the matter.

“The note has not revealed any reason (for the suicide) or indicate if he was stressed about something,” the PSI said.

Police said Bhadrecha had been regularly performing his duty at the hospital and had “shown no signs” of depression or trouble to anyone interacting with him, including his family. He had even completed his last Covid-19 duty on April 30.

“The roommate said that they had an absolutely normal conversation when he left for his rotational duty in a Covid-19 ward Tuesday,” Rakholiya said. The police have sent the body for autopsy and samples of viscera have also been collected for a detailed forensic analysis.