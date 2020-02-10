Vadodara: Engineering diploma student ‘hangs himself’

According to the police, Vashi went to the adjacent room that was empty and hanged himself. His body was spotted by his roommate who went looking for him when he did not return for long. (Representational Image) According to the police, Vashi went to the adjacent room that was empty and hanged himself. His body was spotted by his roommate who went looking for him when he did not return for long. (Representational Image)

A second year diploma in engineering student allegedly hanged himself in a hostel room in Savli taluka of Vadodara district on Sunday afternoon, police said. The reason is not known, they added.

Ronak Vashi (17), a native of Dahod, enrolled for diploma in Mechanical Engineering course at the KJ Institute of Technology after completing Class 10. He lived in the college hostel and shared the room with another student. According to the police, Vashi went to the adjacent room that was empty and hanged himself. His body was spotted by his roommate who went looking for him when he did not return for long.

The roommate then informed the college authorities who informed the police. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. “He did not leave any suicide note behind and we are investigating into why he committed suicide. We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter,” a police officer said.

