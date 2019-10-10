Vadodara: Eight held in fake passports scam

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Vadodara on Wednesday arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in a fake passport scam.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team intercepted the accused and recovered a black bag containing 17 Indian passports and eight Spanish passports. During further investigation, the SOG team found that while the Indian passports were original, the Spanish passports had been forged.

Deven Nayak and Nilesh Pandya from Ahmedabad, Kirtikumar Choudhary, Hiteshbhai Patel, Rakeshkumar Prajapati and Priyank Patel from Mehsana and Alpeshkumar Patel from Gandhinagar have been arrested. While Deven and Kiritkumar run a tours and travels company in Ahmedabad, Nilesh helped make the fake passports from Bengaluru. The five others were held for holding fake passports in their names.

“We received a tip-off that this particular group…was here for visa verification but had not visited the government office for the purpose,” Police inspector HM Chauhan said. “We then intercepted them and checked the passports and recovered the fake passports. We are investigating if there are more such people who had contacted them for fake passports.”

Nilesh also has six cases of visa consultancy fraud against him, police said.

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections120 (B) (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 114 (abettor present).