Vadodara: Eight held for beating up law student outside MSU hostel

Eight persons, including seven students from the Faculty of Science of MS University, were arrested for thrashing a law student with iron rods outside the university hostel campus.

In his complaint, the victim, Deepkumar Patel (22), a member of the Royal Club, alleged that the accused, all members of the rival All India Students’ Association confronted him on Saturday at the union pavilion ground over organising the annual youth festival.

While the matter was resolved there between the two groups, the accused confronted Patel and three of his friends again the next day and attacked him, he stated in his complaint. Patel was rushed to the hospital with injuries on his head and arms and is said to be in a stable condition.

In his initial complaint, he named five people and three other unidentified persons. Based on his complaint, the accused, identified as Nitinsinh Barad (21), Jeet Jhala (19), Santanusinh Chauhan (20), Balraj Bhatti, Jay Thakor (37), and three unknown people were booked under IPC sections, 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (b) ( sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Police initially arrested Barad, Jhala, Chauhan and Thakor. Based on further probe, police arrested Ronak Chauhan (24), Ajay Rabari (27), Vijaysinh Jhala (22) and Deval Suthar (24). Bhatti is still on the run.

