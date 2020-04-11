Vadodara divides city into four zones on basis of COVID-19 severity

The four zones in the city based on the health assessment and proximity to areas where maximum Covid-19 cases have been reported The four zones in the city based on the health assessment and proximity to areas where maximum Covid-19 cases have been reported

AFTER TWO red containment zones in the city in Nagarwada and Tandalja and the Covid19 count touching 59 Friday, the administration has decide to divide the city into four zones — Red, Orange, Yellow and Green — as part of a strategy to deal with the Covid19 pandemic.

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao declared the four zones in the city based on the health assessment and proximity to areas where maximum Covid-19 cases have been reported without any apparent travel history of patients.

“The rise in the number of cases was expected and is not surprising at all because these were cases that have emerged from the targeted sampling of close contacts and families in the cluster area where the first positive case was detected on Sunday without any history of travel. The rise in the number is a result of the extensive door-to-door and health check-ups conducted in the city areas. And, therefore, in order to manage the pandemic, we have divided the city into red, orange, yellow and green zones,” Rao said.

Rao said that along with the VMC and the Commissioner of Police, a plan has been drawn out to ensure the arrest of the pandemic by screening and sampling more effectively. The red zones include the already announced areas of Nagarwada and Tandalja, where containment is in place and door-to-door screening has been completed, according to officials.

“Similarly, the orange zone is the suspected zone where more such cases could emerge during health check-ups. Yellow zone is the protected zone, which will include mainly slums and clustered homes where it is almost impossible to have social distancing and self-isolation. Even one case emerging in such areas can result in a big problem. Such areas will be similar to the red and orange zones as no one from outside will be allowed to enter into a yellow zone area. The green zone will include the other parts of the city not falling under the first three zones, where people must maintain self surveillance and precaution. They should visit a doctor for any symptoms and seek immediate medical help and report their symptoms,” Rao said.

The health teams will conduct a 100 per cent door-to-door survey in the orange zones to collect samples of suspected persons. The zoning of the areas will keep changing based on the emergence of any cases, Rao said.

All zones will continue to be under strict lockdown and the Central Command and Control center at Badamdi Baug will be used as a ‘war room’, Rao said, with extensive surveillance through CCTV camera networks to crack down on violations. Rao also said that the administration is bringing in the Indian Medical Association on board to make all physicians and doctors in the city aware that any suspected Covid19 cases should be immediately referred to the Municipal Corporation’s health department.

“A task force will be created to combat this situation with health experts, city leaders, private doctors and government experts. All those in the frontline like police personnel and officers will be trained to deal with the situation and also for personal safety,” Rao said.

The orange zone includes areas surrounding the already declared red zones like the old city area of Mogulwada, Yakutpura, Doodhwala Mohalla, Bahar colony Ajwa road (which reported one positive case today) and Navapura. The yellow zone will include cluster areas of the old city like Fatehpura, Kishanwadi, Ekta Nagar, Ramdev Nagar, Soma Talav, Kumbharwada, Ghaghretiya, Adarsh Nagar and Navayard. The rest of the city is in the green zone as of now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd