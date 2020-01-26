Vadodara: DEO seeks report after video showing school students kissing surfaces

According to the principal of the school, the video went viral on social media and caught the attention of the school staff first. (Representational Image) According to the principal of the school, the video went viral on social media and caught the attention of the school staff first. (Representational Image)

The District Education Officer of Panchmahals has sought a report after a video of two students kissing inside a classroom of a school in Morva Hadaf surfaced.

In the viral video, purportedly filmed on January 23, a girl and a boy are seen kissing and getting intimate on the back bench of their classroom while other students turn their faces in visible embarrassment. One of the students from the same class has purportedly filmed the video.

According to the principal of the school, the video went viral on social media and caught the attention of the school staff first.

“The video went viral on January 23. It appears to have been made by a student. We are probing the incident and are yet to identify the students. We will ensure strict action against the students in question,” the principal of the school said.

He added that the video was shot on campus premises during lunch break by a few students.

District Education Officer of Panchmahal, BS Panchal said, “I got to know about this today morning. Other students are responsible for making it go viral however investigation is still going on. We are awaiting reports.”

