Vadodara: Dahod youth jumps into well to evade arrest, dies, say cops

Villagers in large numbers at Afwa village of Dahod, on Wednesday morning, obstructed police proceedings after a youth from the village drowned in a well while trying to evade arrest. According to police sources, the villagers also resorted to mild stone pelting and blamed the police for the death of the youth.

“There were minor obstructions in the morning with regard to taking the body away for autopsy. They were resolved, so we have not filed any complaint yet. The father has filed a case of accidental death,” said BV Jadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dahod.

On Tuesday night, Sukhsar police station had received a tip-off regarding active gambling dens in Afwa and nearby villages, following which around four houses were raided. On seeing the police team approach, around 10 of the youths present at one of the houses, aged between 20 and 25 years, had started to run. The police managed to nab two of them, while the others managed to escape. All of them were booked under the Public Gambling Act.

The deceased, Ajay Valvai (22) who had also managed to escape, had accidentally jumped into a well, the police said.

He is survived by his father, wife and four-month-old daughter. According to Valvai’s father, the family had launched a search for Ajay on Wednesday morning after he did not return home the previous night.

Heavy police deployment continued in the village until the deceased’s body was handed over the family after post mortem and the completion of other police procedures.

