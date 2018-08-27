Vadodara: Dahod tutor held for ‘molesting’ teen student

The student also alleged that Patel threatened to kill her if she informed anybody about the incident. (Representational Image) The student also alleged that Patel threatened to kill her if she informed anybody about the incident. (Representational Image)

A 46-year-old man, who gave private tuitions to school students at Jhalod in Dahod district, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, Pritesh Patel molested her on Thursday when she wanted to leave for her home after attending classes that were held at the residence of the accused.

The girl told the police that she began taking maths tuitions from Patel at his residence after she failed in her class X Board exam this year. On Wednesday, after she missed her regular class, Patel, according to the girl, told her parents that she needs to attend extra classes. The next day, she then went to attend the extra class at 11 am as instructed by Patel. “He taught me maths for half an hour, and then instead of letting me go back home, he held my hand and touched me inappropriately. When I resisted, he closed the door and forced himself on me,” the girl stated in her complaint.

The student also alleged that Patel threatened to kill her if she informed anybody about the incident. Patel has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and under (POCSO).

“Patel was produced at a local court on Sunday evening. The court granted us police custody. We will begin our investigation and record statements of students, and also find out if any such similar incident had taken place before,” said A B Damor, Deputy SP of Dahod.

