Vadodara: Head constable tests positive for COVID-19 after nabbing infected theft accused

Government has decided to ramp up testing in the state. (File Photo/Representational) Government has decided to ramp up testing in the state. (File Photo/Representational)

A 35-year-old head constable with the Dabhoi police station in Vadodara district tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He had on Tuesday nabbed a theft accused who had later tested positive for the virus.

According to the police, the 52-year-old accused along with one of his accomplice had decamped with pan masala worth Rs 4,265 from a provision store near a railway crossing at Timbi village in Dabhoi taluka. The incident was reported by the provision store owner on Monday and the accused were nabbed by the police on Tuesday.

“As per protocol, we had sent both the accused to the SSG for medical examination before arrest. One of them tested negative while the other tested positive. Immediately after he tested positive, samples of our policemen involved in the operation to nab the accused were also sent for testing. One of our head constables tested positive while four others from the Dabhoi police station were placed under home quarantine,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalpesh Solanki said.

“After the 52-year-old man arrested by the police tested positive, we had sent 12 samples for testing of which one has tested positive. We are still tracing the source of infection of the accused,” Uday Tilavat, Chief District Health officer said. Meanwhile, the entire neighbourhood to which the infected accused belongs, has been put under community containment which includes 150 buildings and 600 people. Seven localities nearby have also been declared as buffer zones. As of Thursday afternoon, Vadodara has reported a total of 132 cases with two cases from Dabhoi taluka so far.

