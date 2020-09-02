Vadodara custodial death HC seeks probe report from CID within 15 days

The court has sought that the CID file a detailed report of the interrogation of the accused, by the date of the next hearing scheduled for September 15. (File)

A day after six policemen surrendered to the state crime investigation department over the death of a Telangana man while in custody at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report of investigation from the CID within 15 days.

A division bench of the high court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the son of the victim, Babu Sheikh Nisar (65), who reportedly went missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended by Fatehgunj police on suspicion of theft.

Advocate Imtiyajkhan Kureshi, representing the petitioner, told this paper, “The court has sought that the CID file a detailed report of the interrogation of the accused, by the date of the next hearing scheduled for September 15. By then, the court expects that the accused will give details on when, where and how the victim was killed and the body disposed of.”

The six accused policemen — then inspector of Fatehgunj police station DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai — surrendered before the State CID on Monday.

